Body found outside of building fire in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- One person was found dead after crews responded to a fire early Monday and it's being investigated as a homicide, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. near West Colfax Avenue and Noble Street in an industrial area west of Interstate 70.

When crews from the Pleasant View Fire Department arrived, they discovered the body outside on the ground.

Investigators say they don't have much to go on, but they don't believe the victim died as a result of the fire.

Officials hope to get some help from security cameras in the area and to talk to some residents later Monday.

The sheriff's office did not release any description of a possible suspect.