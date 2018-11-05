Black Bean Enchiladas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Black Beans: Ingredients: Black beans, yellow onion, tomatoes, mild chilies, oregano, smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt & pepper

Instructions: 1. Sauté onions, tomatoes and chiles until soft. Blend or purée mixture 2. Add black beans to mixture 3. Season with oregano, paprika, garlic powder, and salt

Green Chile Topping: Ingredients: Yellow onion, garlic, mild chile powder, salt, pepper, masa flour, vegetable stock, diced green chile, oregano, lime juice, vegetable oil Instructions: 1. Sauté onions and garlic until soft 2. Add dry spices and cook for 2 minutes 3. Add masa and cook for 2 minutes 4. Add vegetable stock and simmer for 30 minutes 5. Add all other ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes 6. Check seasoning and cool

Roasted Sweet Potato: Ingredients: Sweet potato, vegetable oil, salt, black pepper, corn tortillas, white cheddar cheese

Instructions: 1. Lightly coat potatoes with oil, salt, pepper. 2. Bake for 15-20 minutes at 350F then cool them 3. Cool Sweet Potatoes 4.Lay tortilla's flat on baking sheet 5. Fill with 1.5oz beans, 1.5oz sweet potato, 1oz chile topping 6. Roll to close tortilla, add .5oz chile topping, .5oz shredded white cheddar chese 7. Bake in oven at 350F for 20min (3oz filling total)

Assembling the Enchiladas: Lay 6” corn tortillas on baking sheet. Fill with 1.5oz black bean filling, 1oz green chile sauce, and 1.5oz sweet potatoes. Roll to close tortilla, top with .5oz chile sauce and .5oz shredded cheese. Bake in oven at 350F for 20 minutes.

Serve 3 enchiladas with an apple and milk