Big mountain snow; dry and breezy across the Front Range

DENVER -- The Colorado high country is getting pounded with snow on Monday.

Grand totals of 2 feet have fallen at Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin and Vail since Friday.

The snow will continue through lunch with another 1-6 inches accompanied by Wind gusts of 30-65 mph.

It will be dry across the Front Range, including Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The Front Range is on the dry downslope side of the mountain snow event. It will still be windy with gusts of 25-40 mph. High temperatures will be about 52 degrees with sunshine.

It will be mostly dry on Tuesday with just a 10 percent chance of a rain shower. Highs will be about 50 degrees.

There is a chance for light snow accumulation between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning.

The Thursday morning commute could have 1 inch of accumulation in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins. Highs will tumble into the 30s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday appear drier with a 10 percent chance for a rain shower on Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s across the Front Range.

