Big early-season snow to allow Breckenridge, Keystone to open 2 days early

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A heavy amount of natural snow the past week and consistent snowmaking will allow Breckenridge Ski Resort and Keystone Resort to open on Wednesday, two days earlier than scheduled, it was announced Monday.

Up to 5 feet of snow have fallen across the ski areas since mid-October, with up to 4 feet in the past week.

Breckenridge and Keystone were originally scheduled to open Friday, but the first chairs of the 2018-19 ski season will be Wednesday morning, the first time in nearly 10 years the two have opened early.

The resorts follow the October openings of Wolf Creek, Arapahoe Basin and Loveland ski areas.

Breckenridge will open its Colorado SuperChair and Rip’s Ride lifts at 9 a.m., with the BreckConnect gondola that provides access from the town to Peak 8 opening at 8 a.m.

Keystone will open its River Run gondola and Montezuma Express chairlift that has access to beginner trails Schoolmarm and Silver Spoon, as well as an early-season A51 Terrain Park. North Peak will open Friday.

Most other resorts in the state are projected to open later this month.