Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The victim says he is the creator/organizer of “Amendment A,” which, if passed, would ban slavery as punishment for convicted criminals, from the Colorado Constitution.

The day before the election, Jumoke Emery says his wife found a handful of burned door hangers on their southeast Denver doorstep.

Emery called Denver Police. His family was not hurt.

He wants to make sure those responsible know that his movement will not be denied.