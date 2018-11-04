Winter storm impacts Colorado’s mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow showers have been ongoing through most of today in Colorado's mountains and are expected to continue overnight before ending Monday morning.

If you have travel planed in the mountains tonight, it will be challenging. Winds are gusting up to 60mph in spots, causing blowing snow and reduced visibility on the roadways. Snowfall is also heavy at times, making roads slick and snow covered. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 11 a.m. Monday.

Totals are expected to range from 6-12 inches for the areas under the advisory (pictured in purple). The new accumulation is great news for our local ski areas!

A few isolated snow showers will remain in the northern mountains on Monday while the rest of the state will have dry weather.

Denver and the Front Range will see temperatures in the low 50s Monday afternoon and winds will be breezy -- up to 25 mph.

Tuesday will be dry statewide before a weak storm system moves in late Wednesday into Thursday.

Denver's high temperatures drop to the 30s on Thursday with a 30-percent chance for snow showers. It is still too far out to know if there will be accumulation but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.

