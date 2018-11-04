Watch: Demaryius Thomas takes field at Mile High for first time since being traded to Texans

DENVER — Former Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas returned to Denver on Sunday for the first time since being traded to the Houston Texans on Tuesday.

Thomas, who spent nearly nine seasons with the Broncos, was greeted by his family and a roar of cheers as he came out of the visitors tunnel at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Coincidentally, it is his first game as a player for the Texans.

This is awesome. @DemaryiusT comes out and is greeted by his family and a roar of cheers at Broncos Stadium pic.twitter.com/FJ5xCQxWNx — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 4, 2018

Demaryius Thomas walking out to the field at Mile High, as a Texan… pic.twitter.com/75UG8voBLs — Lindsay Joy (@LindsayJoyTV) November 4, 2018

The Broncos traded Thomas on Tuesday for a fourth round draft pick and a seventh round pick. Before being traded, Thomas was the longest-tenured Broncos player after being drafted by the team in 2010.

The move upset fans and Broncos players alike with many writing emotional thank you posts to Thomas on social media.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection was also one of the players, along with Von Miller, to be featured on the outside of the stadium. On Sunday his picture remained but a “thank you D.T.” message was added to the sign.

Demaryius Thomas homecoming game… just 5 days after he left #ThankYouDT pic.twitter.com/JQob1z9GWr — Lindsay Joy (@LindsayJoyTV) November 4, 2018

Thomas produced 665 catches for 9,055 yards and 60 touchdowns for the Broncos – and was a key part of bringing another Super Bowl trophy to the Mile High City.