Truck towed out of Greenwood Village pond; no driver found

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A pickup truck was towed out of a Greenwood Village pond Sunday morning, but officials do not know who was driving it.

South Metro Fire Rescue said crews responded to Tommy Davis Park just after 7 a.m. A Ford Ranger was halfway submerged with no signs of anyone around.

“The SMFR Dive Team donned SCUBA gear, searched the area around the vehicle and no one was found. After the search, divers attached tow straps to the vehicle so it could be removed from the water by a recovery truck,” the agency said on its Facebook page.

Tommy Davis Park is located near the intersection of East Orchard Road and South Yosemite Street, just southeast of the Denver Tech Center.

The Greenwood Village Policed Department is investigating the incident.