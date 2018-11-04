Study: Decorating for Christmas early can make you happier

DENVER — A recent study from the Journal of Environmental Psychology says research shows decorating for the holidays early can be good for one’s mental health.

While it’s only early November, putting up decorations early could signal to neighbors that those who live in the home are sociable and open to making new friends.

“The results support the idea that residents can use their home’s exterior to communicate attachment and possibly to integrate themselves into a neighborhood’s social activities,” reads a brief of the study on the journal’s website.

Moreover, FOX26 Houston says the study suggests decorating early provides a neurological pipeline to positive, nostalgic feelings about one’s childhood. While those feelings may occur if decorations are put up later, decorating early could jump-start those happy emotions.

Another bonus: temperatures are more comfortable. The average high on Nov. 4 in Denver is 58 degrees. On Dec. 4, it’s 44.