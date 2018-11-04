× Rolling Stones banner hangs from Mile High, but no tour dates announced

DENVER — Many drivers on one of Colorado’s busiest sections of Interstate 25 have noticed a Rolling Stones banner hanging from the side of Broncos Stadium at Mile High. However, the legendary band has not announced a tour.

On their website, the Rolling Stones do not have any information about a potential tour. However, it does prompt people to sign up for updates via email.

“Don’t miss out, as you never know what could be coming!” the website reads.

The Rolling Stones last played in Denver at the Pepsi Center in November 2005.