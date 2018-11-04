Police respond to report of man with gun at south Denver movie theater

DENVER — Police responded to a report of a man with a gun inside a south Denver movie theater Sunday evening.

The Denver Police Department said the incident happened at a Regal Cinemas Continental 10 & RPX movie theater. The theater is located near Interstate 25 and East Hampden Avenue.

After responding to a report of a man with a gun, officers took the suspect into custody without incident. A DPD spokesperson later said that there was no gun.

Police said the man was arrested for trespassing.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.