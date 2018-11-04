Pioneers show off new locker room after $2.5 million renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The University of Denver Pioneers hockey team is continuing to win on the ice this season, with a 5-0-1 record. Now, thanks to a $2.5 million upgrade to their locker room facilities, they're winning off the ice, too.

"I think it kind of solidifies us as one of the top programs," said Nick Meldrum, DU's head equipment manager. "Having an elite facility like this, it definitely puts more eyes on us."

The locker room project dates back to 2014 and was recently completed. Throughout the locker room, there are banners, trophies and celebrations of the Pioneers' eight national championships. There are also areas that display the team's former players who have been Olympians, NHL players and NCAA All-Americans.

"It's kind of surreal," Meldrum says of the history. "I've been here 10 years now, and was fortunate enough to be part of the 2017 national championship. To walk down this hallway and see it all, it hits you. It's like, 'Wow, this is something. It's unbelievable that we're a part of this.'"