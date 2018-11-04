Man with gun taken into custody at Regal movie theater in south Denver

DENVER — A man has been taken into custody after allegedly brandishing a gun inside a south Denver movie theater Sunday evening.

The Denver Police Department said the incident happened at a Regal Cinemas Continental 10 & RPX movie theater in south Denver. The theater is located near Interstate 25 and East Hampden Avenue.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt.

Police said an investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news incident. It will be updated as soon as more information is available.