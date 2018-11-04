× Mainly Dry in Denver, mountain snow showers continue

Windy conditions will continue as we end our weekend, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible in the Denver metro area. Temperatures will stay below average, reaching the mid-50s through the afternoon. Snow showers will continue in the Colorado mountains throughout the day, but expect mainly dry conditions here in Denver. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, primarily during the midday and afternoon hours across the Front Range.

Snow showers will continue in the mountains through the morning hours on Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. for the high country. Meanwhile in Denver, Monday will be an exact copy of Sunday, with highs in the low 50s and mainly dry conditions.

We’ll get a dry day on Tuesday as temperatures stay in the low 50s. Expect a decrease in the strong wind gusts with a mix of sun and clouds.

An additional system will pass through on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing another shot at snow across Colorado. Again, minor accumulation is possible in the Denver area. Temperatures will take quite a tumble, with highs in the 30s by Thursday.

Conditions will start to dry out and slowly warm by Friday, as highs hit the upper 40s.

