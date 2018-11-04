Mainly Dry in Denver, mountain snow showers continue
Windy conditions will continue as we end our weekend, with gusts up to 30 miles per hour possible in the Denver metro area. Temperatures will stay below average, reaching the mid-50s through the afternoon. Snow showers will continue in the Colorado mountains throughout the day, but expect mainly dry conditions here in Denver. A stray shower or two can’t be ruled out, primarily during the midday and afternoon hours across the Front Range.
