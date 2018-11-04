× Live Updates: Broncos face Thomas and the Texans at Mile High

DENVER — The Broncos return home to face the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sunday afternoon.

The game is made especially interesting because it is Demaryius Thomas’ first game since being traded to the Texans on Tuesday. Denver traded Thomas after nearly nine seasons for a fourth round draft pick and a seventh round pick.

Case Keenum also has a connection to the Texans – he was drafted by Houston in 2012.

After dropping to 3-5 last week against the AFC West rivals Kansas City Chiefs, the Broncos are hoping to turn things around this week going into their bye week.

