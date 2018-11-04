Officers involved in shooting near Highway 6 in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were injured — one seriously — during an officer-involved shooting in the Clear Creek Canyon area of Jefferson County Sunday night.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened near mile marker 267 on Highway 6 west of Golden.

The sheriff’s office said its deputies were assisting Colorado State Patrol.

According to CSP Major Steve Garcia, a spokesperson with the agency’s Golden office, shortly after 8 p.m., a trooper came across what he believed to be an abandoned vehicle. He ran the plate and discovered the vehicle was wanted out of Denver for a felony. He also noticed two people were sleeping inside.

The trooper called for backup, and the sheriff’s office and Golden Police Department came to assist. The officers then began a felony stop and ordered the people to get out of the car.

“The vehicle began to drive forward and something happened that we’re investigating at this point in time, and there were shots fired by the Colorado State Patrol and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office,” Garcia said.

The vehicle then went down an embankment near the creek. Garcia said the adult driver was shot, but a juvenile who was also in the vehicle was not. The driver was taken to St. Anthony’s Hospital with injuries that are life-threatening. The juvenile was also taken to a hospital.

“Her injures were not sustained by any gunshot. I believe it was from traveling down the embankment,” the spokesperson said of the juvenile.

No officers were injured.

Officials did not identify those involved in the incident. It’s unclear if the person who was shot has any kind of felony warrants or whether they own the vehicle.

Highway 6 is closed in the area. Eastbound traffic is being diverted at Highway 119. CPS said the highway may not reopen until 5 or 6 a.m. Monday.