Idaho teachers in border wall Halloween costumes put on leave

MIDDLETON, Idaho — 14 staff members at an Idaho school district who donned caricatured outfits depicting Mexican people and a border wall emblazoned with “Make America Great Again” have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Middleton School District superintendent Josh Middleton announced the decision Saturday at a special school board meeting.

After the announcement, the board went into executive session, which is not open to the public.

Board Chairman Tim Winkle says the costumes were part of a team building activity after school hours.

Photos were posted to the district’s Facebook page Thursday night and later removed, but¬†screenshots¬†captured the images that went viral.

Middleton is about 34 miles (55 kilometers) west of Boise, with 7,500 residents. The school district offers a migrant education program.