Archery dodgeball is the new sport that has people shooting arrows at you

ARVADA, Colo. -- Imagine playing dodgeball but instead of dodging balls, you're dodging arrows flying every which way.

That's what you can do at Archery Games Denver in Arvada, a new concept that is becoming increasingly popular in Canada but is new to the United States.

In archery dodgeball, two teams (made of 10 people each) start at opposite ends of the field with empty bows and when the whistle blows - they rush to the middle to grab arrows and then attempt to hide behind inflatable obstacles to dodge an arrow flying towards them.

Of course, the arrows are foam - but FOX31's Drew Engelbart and Christine Rapp gave it a try this week and said that it was awesome and made for a good workout.

Who knew that we had our own Katniss Everdeen in the newsroom? @christinerappwx and I take on Archery Dodgeball! Check it out on the FOX31 Morning News! pic.twitter.com/Y1OhMdjgmP — Drew Engelbart (@DrewEngelbart) November 2, 2018

Jesse Warlick opened the business a few weeks ago after discovering the concept in Montreal last fall. He says people from all ages have played - but the most popular groups have been birthday parties and bachelor parties.

"A friend of mine played this in Montreal at a bachelor party. He called me and said 'we played this game up in Montreal, we had a blast.' I think it could work really well in Denver," Warlick said.

There are different game types that can be played - all with one goal: don't get hit.

The first is called Zombie Apocalypse in which the two teams shoot at each other - once you get shot, you join the other team. Whichever team has the most remaining players wins.

Then they ramp it up with different game types such as elimination, fireball, dog eat dog, medic and engineer. Each game type is based on experience level and groups.

The cost ranges from $25 for individuals to as much as $450 for groups. It's recommended that you book your game online ahead of time.