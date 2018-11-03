Voters urged to turn in ballots before Tuesday to avoid election day lines at polling places

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Election officials across metro Denver are urging people to turn their ballots in before election day arrives Tuesday.

Voter turn out is high and people can expect crowds and lines at polling places on Tuesday.

Some jurisdictions including Denver, Aurora and Jefferson County have vote centers that are open limited hours Saturday, and then all day Monday and Tuesday until polls close at 7 p.m.

Resources:

Happy #SaturdayMorning, #Denver! Are you one of the 280,000 Denverites that hasn't voted yet? 22 Vote Centers are OPEN today (11/3) across the City 10am-2pm. #BeAVoter TODAY! Waiting until Election Day=waiting in line.

🗺Locations👉🏽https://t.co/GItE6jw17n #DenverVotes #WhyWait pic.twitter.com/BJP18JXBkv — Denver Elections (@DenverElections) November 3, 2018