Voters urged to turn in ballots before Tuesday to avoid election day lines at polling places

DENVER -- Election officials across metro Denver are urging people to turn their ballots in before election day arrives Tuesday.
Voter turn out is high and people can expect crowds and lines at polling places on Tuesday.
Some jurisdictions including Denver, Aurora and Jefferson County have vote centers that are open limited hours Saturday, and then all day Monday and Tuesday until polls close at 7 p.m.
