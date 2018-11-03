String of BB gun vandalism in West Colfax frustrates community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Keenan Adams has lived in his condo along 17th Avenue in Denver’s West Colfax neighborhood for four years, but says he’s never experienced this type of frustration.

“This isn’t a coincidence,” Adams said. “It’s really frustrating. We’re in the process of moving and we’re trying to rent this place out.”

Ahead of a big move to Puerto Rico, Adams is dealing with an inconvenient problem: Someone keeps shooting at his home with a BB gun.

“I heard the shot and then I heard the smack, and the glass started cracking,” Adams said.

Adams says the first time it happened was Oct. 24, when someone targeted the window in his front door in the middle of the day. He finally got the window replaced, and then on Nov. 1, vandals hit again late at night, breaking his window and hitting his neighbor’s window as well.

“The thing that was the worst was my wife’s face -- just the hurt on her face that someone would do this again,” Adams said. “That really triggered me.”

Adams says he only saw a car peeling out and wasn’t able to get a clear description of the car or any suspects. He reported it to police.

FOX31 Problem Solvers also reached out to Brew Culture, which just opened up on West Colfax Avenue about a block away. An employee says they’ve had two windows hit around the same time period with BB guns.

“To have something like this happen is a punch in the gut,” Adams said.

Now, Adams is down $1,000 for repairing two windows. He pay the amount out of pocket because his deductible doesn’t cover the entire cost.

Anyone with information about this vandalism is encouraged to call the Denver Police Department.