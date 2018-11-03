Number of Democratic, Republican ballots returned virtually tied in Colorado

DENVER — The number of ballots returned by Democrats and Republicans in Colorado is essentially tied, according to numbers released by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

On Friday, the office said a total of 1,227,135 ballots had been returned.

Registered Democrats had returned 423,791 ballots. Republicans had returned 424,010 — a difference of just 219.

Meanwhile, unaffiliated voters had returned 364,716 ballots.

Of course, whether the person who returned a ballot is registered as a Democrat or Republican does not necessarily determine for whom they voted.

Ballots can be dropped off at locations statewide as late as 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 6.