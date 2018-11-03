More mountain snow on the way Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Colorado's high country has picked up several inches of snow thanks to a storm system that moved in Friday night and lasted most of the day today. Another storm is on the way for the mountains that will move in Sunday morning.

The Front Range will stay cool and calm on Sunday. Denver's high temperature will reach 54 degrees, with a 10-percent chance of an isolated rain shower.

Snowfall will pick up in the mountains by late morning and won't wrap up until midday Monday. Places above 9,000 feet have the potential to see 6 to 12 inches of snow with this storm.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 9 a.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Monday. Winds will gust up to 50 mph at times, reducing visibility and making travel difficult.

Denver will stay in the 50s on Monday with a 20-percent chance for showers. Tuesday will be drier before another storm moves in late Wednesday through Thursday.

Colorado's next storm system could bring snow accumulation to the Front Range and lower elevations on Thursday. It is still too far out to tell how much snowfall it may bring, but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.