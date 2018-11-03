Early voting center opens in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- The city of Aurora opened doors to early voting Saturday morning. The effort is part of a larger strategy to make sure all ballots count.

The Municipal Center in Aurora was a peaceful scene early Saturday morning, but voters shouldn’t expect it to stay that way.

“What I’ve seen is that people either wait until the very last minute to register to vote or to vote itself, so we will be extremely busy on Tuesday,” said Designated Election Official Karen Goldman.

The hours left to cast your vote in the midterm elections are winding down, but the efforts to make the process as simple as possible are ramping up, and that includes outdoor drop boxes where voters can insert their completed ballot.

However, that method isn’t for everyone.

“The only thing you can do outside is drop off your ballot. However, if you come inside, you can do a number of things. First of all, if you’re not registered, you can register to vote. And there are still people who don’t trust mail ballots and they want to vote on a machine, in person, so that availability is here as well,” noted Goldman.

If you aren’t able to make it to the polls before Election Day, voters are encouraged to show up at the polls with plenty of patience on Tuesday.

“My strong suggestion is do not wait until the last minute,” said Goldman, also noting that voters should be prepared ahead of time because the ballot is so long and there’s a lot of information to absorb.

Whether it’s drop-off box or in person, you have until Tuesday evening to make your vote count.

The Aurora Municipal Center will be open for voting on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.