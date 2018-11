× Denver police investigate homicide inside home at 14th and Downing

DENVER — Police said a death investigationĀ turned into a homicide investigation late Friday night in Denver.

Officers responded to a home in the 1400 block of Downing Street, just one block south of East Colfax Avenue.

A spokesperson said a man was found dead inside a residence.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning. No other information about what happened was released.