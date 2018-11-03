× 17 Denver museums offering free admission Saturday night

DENVER — Seventeen Denver museums are offering free admission Saturday night for Denver Arts Week. They are also staying open later than usual.

Between 5 and 10 p.m., the following museums can be visited free of charge:

Black American West Museum

Center for Colorado Women’s History at Byers-Evans House Museum

The Cell

Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus

Clyfford Still Museum

Denver Art Museum

Denver Botanic Gardens

Denver Firefighters Museum

Denver Museum of Nature & Science

Forney Museum of Transportation

History Colorado Center

Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art

Museo de las Americas

Free shuttles will be available to transport people between museums. A list of routes can be found here. A map of routes is available here.

In addition to the 13 museums mentioned above, Dinosaur Ridge, Four Mile Historic Park, Golden History Museum & Park and Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum are offering free admission Saturday evening. However, they are not included on the free shuttle routes.