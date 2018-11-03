17 Denver museums offering free admission Saturday night
DENVER — Seventeen Denver museums are offering free admission Saturday night for Denver Arts Week. They are also staying open later than usual.
Between 5 and 10 p.m., the following museums can be visited free of charge:
- Black American West Museum
- Center for Colorado Women’s History at Byers-Evans House Museum
- The Cell
- Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus
- Clyfford Still Museum
- Denver Art Museum
- Denver Botanic Gardens
- Denver Firefighters Museum
- Denver Museum of Nature & Science
- Forney Museum of Transportation
- History Colorado Center
- Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art
- Museo de las Americas
Free shuttles will be available to transport people between museums. A list of routes can be found here. A map of routes is available here.
In addition to the 13 museums mentioned above, Dinosaur Ridge, Four Mile Historic Park, Golden History Museum & Park and Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum are offering free admission Saturday evening. However, they are not included on the free shuttle routes.AlertMe