17 Denver museums offering free admission Saturday night

Posted 4:22 pm, November 3, 2018, by , Updated at 04:30PM, November 3, 2018

Denver Art Museum

DENVER — Seventeen Denver museums are offering free admission Saturday night for Denver Arts Week. They are also staying open later than usual.

Between 5 and 10 p.m., the following museums can be visited free of charge:

  • Black American West Museum
  • Center for Colorado Women’s History at Byers-Evans House Museum
  • The Cell
  • Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus
  • Clyfford Still Museum
  • Denver Art Museum
  • Denver Botanic Gardens
  • Denver Firefighters Museum
  • Denver Museum of Nature & Science
  • Forney Museum of Transportation
  • History Colorado Center
  • Kirkland Museum of Fine & Decorative Art
  • Museo de las Americas

Free shuttles will be available to transport people between museums. A list of routes can be found here. A map of routes is available here.

In addition to the 13 museums mentioned above, Dinosaur Ridge, Four Mile Historic Park, Golden History Museum & Park and Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum are offering free admission Saturday evening. However, they are not included on the free shuttle routes.

