Denver accepting old leaves, pumpkins for free recycling program

DENVER — The city of Denver is accepting old leaves and pumpkins for its free “LeafDrop” recycling program. The yard waste will be turned into compost.

The city asks that leaves be dropped off in paper bags. Ace Hardware is offering free bags for Denver residents with a coupon.

Drop-off sites vary between weekdays and weekends. Weekday sites are open between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. until Dec. 7. Weekend sites are open between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. until Nov. 18.

Click here to find a LeafDrop location near you and learn about how to get the Ace Hardware coupon.