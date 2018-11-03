× Cooler, windy weekend with mountain snow

DENVER — A series of weather patterns will impact the area this weekend, bringing with it a drop in temperature, strong wind and mountain snow showers.

Saturday morning will start off with a few scattered rain showers in the Denver metro area. Conditions will dry out by the afternoon, but the wind will remain, as gusts as high as 30 miles per hour will be possible. Meanwhile in the mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the central mountains as periods of heavy snow are expected through the day. Wind gusts will be strong in the mountains as well, with gusts as high as 60 miles per hour possible. Temperatures will stay in the 20s in the mountains, low 50s across the Front Range.

Snow showers will continue for the high country on Sunday, with mainly dry conditions across the Denver metro and Front Range. Temperatures will remain in the mid-50s as highs in Denver with breezy conditions. Expect mainly dry, cool but breezy weather for Sunday afternoon’s Broncos game.

We’ll keep an active weather pattern around as we start the new work week, with snow showers possible in the Denver area on Monday. Temperatures will max out in the upper 40s around midnight, cooling throughout the day.

Tuesday will offer a break from the showers and strong wind, as temperatures stay in the low 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Mountain snow showers will still continue.

Another cold front will impact the area by Wednesday, bringing an additional chance of snow showers to the state, including the Denver metro area, on Wednesday and Thursday. Right now, snowfall totals look light through the week for the Denver area. Temperatures will remain below average, with highs in the mid-40s on Wednesday, 30s by Thursday.

Conditions look to dry out by Friday, but stay on the cool side as highs stay in the mid-40s.

