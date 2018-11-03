Chrome extension provides new way to find hidden Netflix categories

DENVER — While Netflix and other streaming services have made movie night easier for millions of Americans, it can be tough to decide on which film to watch. Thankfully, a new Google Chrome browser extension is making it easier.

According to the Sunday Express, users can use secret codes to find “extremely specific” genre categories, of which there are more than 15,000.

The Google Chrome extension called Better Browse allows Netflix users to browse all of the streaming service’s categories. After installing the extension, all one needs to do is click “browse all” at the top of the Netflix homepage, according to the Sunday Express. Doing this will allow users to view all of the hyper-specific categories listed.

The PhillyVoice says some of the categories include “Mockumentaries” and “Christmas Movies.”