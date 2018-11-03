Caught on video: Teacher, student brawl in band classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WARNING: The video shows a violent fight and it may not be appropriate for some viewers.

LOS ANGELES -- A teacher and student became involved in a raging fist fight in a band class in Los Angeles Friday. It happened in front of several students who recorded the fight on their phones.

The beating at Maywood Academy High School was nonstop with the teacher hitting the student ... even using an object -- maybe a phone -- to pummel the kid to the ground.

Students and an adult tried pulling the student away but the teacher was relentless and the student couldn'g escape.

Students who witnessed the fight said it started when the teacher told the student he wasn't wearing the right school uniform. The student responded with a tirade of racist profanity. Those words can be heard on the video before the fight.

The fallout from the fight is just beginning.

The teacher, identified as 64-year-old Marston Riley, was arrested Friday. His bond was set at $50,000.

The school district said the issue is a personnel matter and did not release a statement.