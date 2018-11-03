Alleged parental abduction victims possibly en route to Colorado Springs from California

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities have issued an Amber Alert in the San Francisco Bay Area for two children believed to have been abducted by their mother. The San Jose Police Department said the three may be traveling to Colorado Springs.

According to SJPD, a Child Protective Services social worker was supervising a visit between a mother, her 1-year-old son and her 11-year-old daughter.

“The social worker took the 11-year-old girl to the restroom and when she exited the restroom, the mother was gone with the 1-year-old boy. While the social worker was looking for the mother (suspect) and 1-year-old boy, the 11-year-old girl went missing. Both victims are believed to be with the suspect,” police said in a statement to KTVU.

The suspect is Diana Moreira, also known as Diana Moreira-Del Rio. She is a 33-year-old Hispanic woman. She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 120 lbs. Moreira has brown hair and brown eyes and has a medium build. She was wearing a black tank top and black leggings with neon stripes.

The allegedly abducted boy is 1-year-old Alexander Penaloza, who is 1 foot 8.5 inches tall and weighs about 24 lbs. He is Hispanic and has black hair. He was wearing a grey puffy coat, bluejeans and black Vans sneakers.

The allegedly abducted girl is 11-year-old Priscilla Penaloza, who is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 80 lbs. She is Hispanic with light brown/blond hair with pink tips. She was wearing a green jacket with fur on the hood and black Adidas pants.

The suspect and victims are believed to be traveling in a gray 2012 Mini Cooper with California license plates 6UWL251.

Moreira has an active felony warrant for kidnapping.

Anyone with information can call the San Jose Police Department’s robbery unit: 408-277-4166. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers in San Jose: 408-947-7867.