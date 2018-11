EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities have identified a woman who was found dead near the Pikes Peak Barr Trail on Oct. 28.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said Rebecca Maxfield, 31, was found on a mountainside near the “Golden Stairs” section of the trail around 1 p.m. on Oct. 28. The El Paso County Coroner’s office identified her.

The coroner’s office will determine a cause and manner of death.