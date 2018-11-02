Windy weekend with mountain snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Several waves of snow will be hitting the Colorado mountains in the coming days. The first round of snow is expected to arrive late Friday night and last until late on Saturday.

Snow totals could range from 5-10" in the central and northern mountains. The problem will be with strong NW winds gusting to 60 mph. Those winds will generate blowing & drifting snow and reduce visibility.

So, if you're planning on skiing or have to travel through the high country you'll need to plan on a lot of extra time to make it to your destination safely.

Here in Denver some very light rain showers will arrive overnight into early on Saturday.

The same strong NW wind will be moving those showers through quickly. So, it will be damp early in the day, but we will get dry conditions and some sunshine for the afternoon. However, it will stay blustery with the NW wind gusting across metro Denver up to 30-35 mph at times.

Your Sunday is looking much less windy and dry. We'll some passing clouds at times. And, temperatures look pleasant with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Next week is looking active with several storms expected to cross Colorado. That will mean more shots of snow for the mountains which are now looking far ahead for snow compared to this time last year. And, along the Front Range and in Denver we will have snow possible on Monday and again from Wednesday into Thursday. Some accumulation is possible with the mid-week storm and we'll get snow totals once the storm gets closer.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.