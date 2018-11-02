Target reveals Black Friday deals and skip-the-line option

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS -- Target has revealed its Black Friday ad -- and unveiled a new promotion called skip the line.

The hot deals include deals on televisions and toys. Then there is the skip the line offer.

"Team members simply scan any item in a guest's basket or shopping cart and accept payment by credit card on the spot anywhere in the store," Target said. "During peak events like Black Friday, Target says team members will be located in the busiest areas of the store like Electronics."

Stores will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving until 1 a.m. on Nov. 23. Then doors reopen at 7 a.m. on Nov. 23.

Target is also offering "drive up" on Black Friday and a 20 percent off future purchase coupon if customers spend $50 or more online or in-store on Nov. 23. The coupon is valid Nov. 27 to Dec. 8.

Some of the top deals include more than 15 televisions for less than $300, including a 55-inch TV for $199.99 (regular price $379.99).