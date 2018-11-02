Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thousands of people in Denver simply cannot afford to put a Thanksgiving meal on their tables. The Denver Rescue Mission is reaching out to the community requesting help in collecting 15,000 turkeys for homeless and hungry people this Thanksgiving. Donations of frozen turkeys, weighing 12 pounds or more are needed. The birds will be served at the Great Thanksgiving Banquet on November 21, used in about 3,000 Thanksgiving food boxes and distributed to families in need across Metro Denver through churches, schools and non-profit organizations. Denver Rescue Mission will provide nearly 200,000 meals during the Thanksgiving season.

Additional items needed for Thanksgiving meals include: canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned pumpkin, canned cranberry, canned yams, boxed stuffing, and boxed mashed potatoes.

Frozen turkey donations can be dropped off at the following locations:

Ministry Outreach Center (Holly & 39th) 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday

*This is the preferred drop off location

*This is the preferred drop off location The Crossing (Smith Road & Holly) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Lawrence Street Shelter (SE corner of Park Avenue West and Lawrence Street) 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

*We won’t be accepting turkey donations here until Wednesday, Nov. 14th

*We won’t be accepting turkey donations here until Wednesday, Nov. 14th Denver Broncos Turkey Donation Site (UCHealth Training Center)

*Friday, Nov. 16 only, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*Friday, Nov. 16 only, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Financial contributions can be made online www.DenverRescueMission.org/turkey or call 303.313.2403

Sweet Potato Waffles with Marshmallow Toppings

Mix up a batch of your favorite pancake batter, about half the amount that you would usually use. Add cooled down leftover sweet potatoes from Thanksgiving day. Use an equal amount of sweet potato batter to the pancake batter you put in first. Plug in your waffle iron to let it heat up. Mix well so there are no large clumps of sweet potato, some small chunks add nice texture. Finally, add oil to the batter, about a tablespoon per every cup of batter. Use non-stick spray on the waffle iron. Scoop a dollop of batter onto the waffle iron and let it cook. You will need to cook the waffle longer than normal due to the amount of moisture in the sweet potatoes. Once the waffle is cooked and crispy on the edges, pull it off the waffle iron. Top with marshmallow topping and enjoy!

Turkey and Stuffing Waffles with Cranberry Syrup