More wind for the Front Range as mountains get hit with snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be a snowy, windy weekend in the central and northern mountains.

The Front Range stays downwind of the storm system with light rain and snow on Saturday and wind. It will be cloudy on Sunday with rain showers late.

Expect light snow in the central and northern mountains on Friday with 30-75 mph gusts above treeline.

A heavy shot of snow arrives Friday night into Saturday with totals ranging from 4-12 inches.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect for the mountains from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

It will be partly cloudy on Friday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with breezy conditions. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s.

On Saturday, light rain and snow showers are possible across the Front Range and winds will gust up to 15-40 mph. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Move back clocks one hour on Saturday night.

On Sunday, it will be dry and cloudy early with scattered rain showers after 4 p.m. Highs will be in the low 50s but it will feel colder with breezy conditions.

For the Broncos game, it will be about 52 degrees at kickoff with temperatures falling into the 40s. It starts dry, partly cloudy and breezy, then a rain shower is possible during the second half.

Another shot of heavy snow arrives in the central and northern mountains on Sunday afternoon into Monday with 4-12 inches of accumulation. Winds will gust up to 30-70 mph.

Light snow arrives for the Front Range on Monday with highs in the 40s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.