Sigh of relief as parents find out students at Rangeview HS were safe after threat

AURORA, Colo. -- King Soopers was a safe haven for parents on Friday afternoon. Dozens of parents packed the parking lot at East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road as they waited for their children.

Many of their students sent them a text and told them the parents were supposed to meet at the King Soopers parking lot.

“My daughter said that they’ve been hearing threats all week," one parent said.

While the parents were all from different families and backgrounds, they had one thing in common on Friday afternoon. That was fear.

“It’s a bit emotional," another parent said.

Parent Geoff Stacks said, “It’s horrifying.”

At first they got an alert from the school saying the building was on lockdown, but they didn't know why.

“A weapon was seen on Snapchat and so they were locking everything down and clearing the campus to see if they could find it," one parent said their student told them.

Moments later, police in the parking lot updated parents and told them everything was OK. About every 20 minutes an officer gave the crowd an update.

“I think everyone’s fed up in the nation, it’s happened so many times," parent Corey Philipich said.

“At first I thought it was just my turn to be one of those parents on TV crying … so I’m glad they’re safe, but it’s horrifying," Stacks said.

The best part of the day was when parents were able to reunite with their children. Everyone is holding their loved ones a little tighter tonight.