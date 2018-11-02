People of all faiths #showupforshabbat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - People in Colorado and across the country packed synagogues Friday night for the first Shabbat since the deadly shooting in Pittsburgh last week.

The Jewish community invited people of different faiths to join together using the hashtag "Show Up For Shabbat."

"We are here. We are unified. We are proud of our nation and we are not going to allow hatred or hate speech to cow us," said Rabbi Joseph Black.

Reports of hate crimes in Colorado and across the country are on the rise.

It's another reason people at the temple said now is the time for people of all faiths to come together.

"We’re not going to give into fear," said Ken Fellman, who's on the temple's board. "This is our home. We’re going to keep coming here. We’re going to keep doing what we need to ensure that we’re safe."