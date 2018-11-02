Natalie Bollinger’s father angered by report of possible plea deal for her suspected killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The father of 19-year-old Natalie Bollinger of Broomfield, who allegedly paid Joseph Lopez to murder her, is livid with the justice system.

Lopez has reportedly agreed to a plea deal for second degree murder.

It's a sudden twist that has Ted Bollinger speaking to FOX31 for the first time about his daughter's death and her alleged killer.

"I need a super lawyer. They`re out there. I need someone that can take on Adams County, the judicial system, and fight for our family," Bollinger said Friday night.

Natalie Bollinger was killed in December 2017.

She was reported missing from Broomfield. Her body was discovered in a wooded area along Riverdale Road near McIntosh Dairy in Adams County December 29.

Joseph Michael Lopez, 22, was arrested in connection with the case in February.

Lopez told investigators that sometime after Christmas, he came upon an ad on Craigslist titled “I want to put a hit on myself" while looking at the “Woman seeking Men" category, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lopez claims the ad was posted by Bollinger.

RELATED: Man accused of killing Natalie Bollinger claims she hired him through Craigslist to kill her

A judge in Adams County has scheduled a hearing for Dec. 3 where Lopez is expected to accept a plead deal.