× Local author writes children’s book for military families

DENVER– More than two million children have had a military parent deployed since 9-11. It can be one of the most stressful things a family has to endure. So a local author is trying to make things easier for those kids – and help a Colorado veterans charity in the process.

He’s written a children’s book for military families.

The main characters are Mickey and Nikky, two American eagles coping with a problem so many American kids are dealing with: they’re being cared for by their grandparents, because mom and dad are off serving their country.

“I almost feel like saying ‘thank you’ is not enough, so I wanted to do something a little extra,” said Curtis Fulster, who goes by the pen name C. Fulsty. His newest children’s book is called “Where are Mommy and Daddy?” Fulster comes from a family full of veterans, and he thought a children’s book might help kids understand they’re not alone.

Not only is the book for military families – it supports Colorado military families. Every penny of profit from every book goes to the Colorado Veterans Project, a local charity that raises awareness and funds for local vets and vet organizations. They’re our FOX31 Serving Those Who Serve partners in the Denver Veteran’s Day Parade, November 10th at 10am in front of the state capitol.

The charity’s founder says, this book is relatable for so many families he meets.

“Personally I’ve been in the military 15 years, I’ve met a lot of families that were separated by deployments and I saw how difficult it was for them and I can only imagine how difficult it is for the kids, so it kind of hit home a little bit,” said Rob Bingham, founder of Colorado Veteran’s Project.

Bingham says the children’s book – and the thousands of people who will show up on Veterans Day weekend – both speak volumes about Colorado and how we collectively serve those who serve.

“Colorado has one of the largest veteran populations, and people are just looking to say thank you,” Bingham said.