Inmate accused of assaulting Larimer County sheriff’s deputy

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An inmate at the Larimer County Jail is accused of assaulting a deputy, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

About 12:45 p.m. Thursday, inmate Brooque Nichols, 24, left her cell and tried to hit a deputy in the face with a closed fist, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy took Nichols to the ground to restrain her, but she continued to hit and kick the deputy, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy gained control over the inmate and placed her in a restraint chair.

The deputy, who was not identified, suffered minor lacerations to the face and was taken to a hospital. Nichols was not injured.

Nichols was booked into the jail on Sept. 11 on warrants for failure to appear for second-degree assault on a peace officer, failure to appear for attempted second-degree assault on a peace officer and failure to appear for criminal impersonation.

The sheriff’s office said an allegation for second-degree assault will be sought for the alleged assault on the deputy.