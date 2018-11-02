High schoolers who dressed as Columbine shooters for Halloween suspended

COLUMBIA, Ky. — Two Kentucky high school students who dressed as the Columbine High School shooters for Halloween have been suspended.

WHAS-TV reports the Adair County High School students went to school Wednesday wearing the costumes.

The girls’ outfits resembled the clothes the 18-year-old and 17-year-old wore when they killed 12 classmates and a teacher and wounded 26 others before killing themselves in the Jefferson County school in 1999.

Social media posts showed the two girls re-enacting moments from the shooting, with side-by-side images of them next to actual photos of it.

A statement from County Schools Superintendent Pamela Stephens said the students are suspended pending an investigation.