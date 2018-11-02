Gov. Hickenlooper signs executive order aimed at curbing teen vaping

DENVER — Gov. John Hickenlooper announced a new executive order designed to curb teenage use of vapes and e-cigarettes in Colorado.

The governor spoke at Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora at 1 p.m. Friday.

Hickenlooper said the order doubles the number of compliance checks on places selling vaping products to ensure no one under 18 years old is purchasing vapes and e-cigarettes.

The order also requires the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to issue a health advisory on e-cigarettes and vaping.

Additionally, the order bans vaping in state buildings.

The executive order does not raise age of selling e-cigs or vaping products but it does recommend the General Assembly do it in January. Current age is 18 – recommendation is to make it 21. Colorado has the highest rate of teenage vaping in entire USA. #copolitics #kdvr https://t.co/LjLNIxN0va — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) November 2, 2018

Hickenlooper’s order also recommends the General Assembly raise the vaping age from 18 to 21 years old in January. It further recommends requiring Internet vendors to implement age verification measures. Finally, the order suggests the prohibition of flavored tobacco and vaping products statewide.

According to the CDPHE, teens vape at a higher rate in Colorado than any other state. A 2017 Healthy Kids Colorado Survey found about 40 percent of Colorado high school students have vaped, and about 27 percent say they’ve done it in the past 30 days.

Juul, a leading manufacturer of vaping products, sent the following statement to FOX31 and Channel 2: