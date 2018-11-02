Gaylord Rockies Resort looking to fill 1,200 positions at jobs fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- With the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center set to open next month, a jobs fair will be held this weekend to fill hundreds of positions.

More than 1 million rooms have been booked out over the next 10 year at the massive resort near Denver International Airport.

The construction and planning for the project began years ago. There will be 1,500 rooms on the 85-acre resort.

The resort is looking for 1,200 workers in numerous positions.

"We have front office agents, housekeepers, banquet servers," Gaylord Rockies spokeswoman Patty Daugherty said. "We have IT, accounting, administrative roles, supervisory roles as well and some management roles as well."

Most workers will start Dec. 1 or Jan. 2. The resort opens Dec. 18.

The jobs fair will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the resort at 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Boulevard.

Applicants can preapply online.