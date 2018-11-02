× Denver police searching for Colfax stabbing suspect

DENVER — Officers are hoping the public can help them track down a woman suspected of stabbing a person north of Cheesman Park in early October.

The Denver Police Department said around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3, a Hispanic female stabbed a person near the Burger King at 1680 East Colfax Avenue.

The woman is described as 20 to 29 years old. She is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 170 lbs. She had one eye that was enlarged or swollen at the time of the alleged assault.

DPD believes the woman is homeless and known to associate with an older woman who she calls “grandmother.”

Police did not release information about the victim or their condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can also be made to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.