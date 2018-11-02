Cherry Creek School District reports hate graffiti at high school

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The Cherry Creek School District is working with local authorities to investigate multiple incidents of hate graffiti at a high school, the district said Friday afternoon.

CCSD said that this week, staff discovered racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic language on the walls of a high school bathroom.

“This display of hate comes at a time where our country continues to grieve in the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and the murder of two black people at a grocery store in Kentucky. It happened as a deadly school shooting in North Carolina took the life of a high school student,” Superintendent Dr. Scott Siegfried said in a message to families.

The school district said the hate graffiti is being investigated by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. It did not specify at which high school the incidents occurred.

“Cherry Creek Schools will not tolerate hateful speech or actions in any of our schools. This is not who we are. This is not what we value. Our greatest responsibility as a school district is to provide safe and welcoming schools where students of every race, ethnicity, religion, gender and sexual orientation feel valued and supported,” Siegfried’s statement reads.

The superintendent also said he plans to invite school leaders, community partners and students together to speak about how they can work together to “combat hate and promote mutual respect” in CCSD schools.

Siegfried said those who see or hear anything that could put a student at risk should report it through Safe2Tell either online or by calling 1-877-542-7233.

CCSD serves about 55,000 students in the southeast Denver metro area.