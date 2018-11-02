Aurora police: Rangeview High School evacuated due to reported threat

AURORA, Colo. — Officers are investigating a threat at Rangeview High School in Aurora. Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday, the Aurora Police Department said the high school is on “lockdown status.”

APD said the school was being evacuated, although it did not specify whether every student had been ordered to leave the school. It advised parents to meet students in the King Soopers parking lot at East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road.

APD also said Mracheck Middle School and Vassar Elementary School are on “Secure Perimeter status.”

#APDAlert Officers are investigating a threat at Rangeview High School. The school is on lockdown status right now. We will update here as details come available. We are working with @aurorak12 as well. — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 2, 2018

Rangeview High School is located at the intersection of Iliff and South Telluride Street.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.