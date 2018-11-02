× American Heart Association benefits from Go Red for Women’s Luncheon

DENVER — The Go Red for Women’s Luncheon happened Friday to benefit the American Heart Association.

Channel 2’s Natalie Tysdal emceed the event.

It focused on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives.

Cardiovascular diseases, which include stroke, claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds.