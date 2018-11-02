Adams County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide at apartment complex

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at an apartment near West 76th Avenue and North Pecos Street. The area is home to the Villas on 76th apartment complex.

The sheriff’s office said around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, it discovered a man dead inside an apartment.

While the apartment complex has a Denver address and is near Westminster city limits, it is technically located in unincorporated Adams County.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the victim’s identity at a later date.

Authorities did not release information about a suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.