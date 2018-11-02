× 2 killed in small aircraft crash in Anthem Ranch area of Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Two people were killed when a small aircraft crashed Anthem Ranch on Friday, North Metro Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened just before noon in a park area near Las Brisas Drive and Anthem Ranch Road south of Highway 7 in north Broomfield, a few hundred yards from the runway at Erie Municipal Park.

The names, ages and gender of the people on board the plane were not released.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been brought in for the investigation.