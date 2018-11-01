Windy, drier and warmer for Front Range; snowy 5-day stretch for mountains

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The central and northern mountains are in for a snowy, windy stretch over the next five to seven days.

The Front Range will be on the windy downwind side of this with a little rain and snow at times.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Thursday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with a breezy west wind of 10-30 mph.

About 1-4 inches of snow will fall Thursday in the central and northern mountains. Highs will in the 20s and 30s with west-northwest winds of 25-70 mph above treeline.

Light snow continues in the mountains on Friday with a short break. Then heavy snow (4-12 inches) and 80 mph wind gusts hit Friday night into Saturday morning.

The Front Range hits 60 degrees on Friday with breezy conditions and partly cloudy skies.

On Saturday, there could be some light rain and snow early. It will be windy with gusts of 15-35 mph under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 50s.

On Sunday, it will be drier across the Front Range, partly cloudy and highs in the 50s.

The time change goes into effect at 2 a.m. Sunday when clocks are moved back one hour.

Another strong push of mountain snow and wind hit Sunday afternoon into Monday. The central and northern mountains can expect 5-12 inches.

There might be light snow across the Front Range on Monday.

